French families sue Boeing over Ethiopian Airlines disaster

Two French families have filed lawsuits against US manufacturer over the crash of a 737 MAX of Ethiopian in March, lawyers said on Tuesday.

The March 10 crash of the plane, which was flying from to Nairobi, killed all 157 people on board including seven French citizens.

The crash came after another 737 MAX of Indonesian company crashed in October, killing 189 people on board.

The first complaint, filed in by a family of one of the French victims, refers to the crash and says that "technical failure could not have been ignored" by the manufacturer and other actors involved in constructing the

It accuses of "involuntary homicide". French magistrates are probing the disaster, as is customary when any French citizen is killed abroad.

Boeing acknowledged Saturday it had to correct flaws in its 737 MAX used to train pilots, after the two deadly crashes involving the that killed a total of 346 people.

Boeing's statement about the flight simulator marked a first acknowledgement of a shortcoming since the two accidents led to the grounding of the top-selling 737 MAX plane. The plane's MCAS has been blamed in large part for the Ethiopian tragedy.

"We did not wait for Boeing's confessions over the existence of faults to seek the penal responsibility of the manufacturer," said Yassine Bouzrou, the of the family. The complaint was filed in April but is only being made public now.

"Boeing's very grave behaviour will only be resolved through the path of seeking compensation," added the

Meanwhile, Frenchwoman Nadege Dubois-Seex, whose husband died in the crash, filed a suit against the company in where the company's headquarters is located.

Along with Jonathan's mother, Britt-Marie Seex, she argues that Boeing failed to take the necessary measures after the accident as the group feared negative financial repercussions if the reputation of the plane was tarnished.

"They knew, they were aware, they could have avoided this accident... This plane should never have taken off," told reporters in on Tuesday. They are claiming $276 million in damages, according to the text of their suit which was seen by AFP.

"We believe that the evidence in this case will clearly demonstrate that Boeing acted recklessly, wilfully and with conscious disregard to the safety of its passengers," their told a press conference in He accused the manufacturer of putting "profit over safety".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)