Bomb-laden drone from Yemen rebels targets Saudi airport

Yemen's Iranian-allied Houthi rebels attacked a Saudi airport and military base with a bomb-laden drone Tuesday, an assault acknowledged by the kingdom as tensions remained high between and There were no immediate reports of or damage.

The attack on the Saudi city of came after announced it has quadrupled its uranium-enrichment production capacity, though still at a level far lower than needed for atomic weapons, a year after the US withdrew from Iran's nuclear deal with world powers.

Underlining the tensions, Iranian is seeking expanded executive powers to better deal with "economic war" triggered by the Trump's administration's renewal and escalation of sanctions targeting the Islamic Republic, the state-run agency reported.

"A person or a nation might be under pressure but the Iranian nation will not bow to bullies," Rouhani vowed in a televised speech Tuesday night.

By increasing production, soon will exceed the stockpile limitations set by the nuclear accord. has set a July 7 deadline for to put forth new terms for the deal, or it will enrich closer to weapons-grade levels in a already on edge. The U.S. has deployed bombers and an to the over still-unspecified threats from Iran, which is the biggest rival in the region to the U.S.-allied

Before a briefing on the situation to , acting suggested the U.S. military response to Iranian threats has already had an effect. He said U.S. military moves have given "time to recalculate" and as a result the potential for attacks on Americans is "on hold," although the threat has not gone away.

In the drone attack, the Houthis' Al-Masirah channel said they targeted the airport in with a Qasef-2K drone, striking an "arms depot." Najran, 840 kilometers (525 miles) southwest of Riyadh, lies on the Saudi- border and has repeatedly been targeted by the

A statement on the quoted Saudi-led coalition Col. as saying the "had tried to target" a in Najran, without elaborating.

Al-Maliki warned there would be a "strong deterrent" to such attacks and described the as the "terrorist militias of Iran." Similar Houthi attacks have sparked Saudi-led airstrikes on Yemen, which have been widely criticized internationally for killing civilians.

Civilian airports across the often host military bases. reported last year that analysts were based in Najran, assisting the Saudis and a deployment of U.S. Army Green Berets on the border. Earl Brown, a for U.S. Central Command, said there were "no U.S. personnel involved nor present at Najran" at the time of the attack.

Last week, the Houthis launched a coordinated drone attack on a Saudi Earlier this month, officials in the alleged that four were sabotaged and U.S. diplomats relayed a warning that commercial airlines could be misidentified by Iran and attacked, something dismissed by In its nuclear program announcement Monday night, Iranian officials stressed that the uranium would be enriched only to the 3.67% limit set under the 2015 nuclear deal, making it usable for a power plant but far below what's needed for an atomic weapon. Iran said it had told the of the development. The Vienna-based U.N. nuclear watchdog did not respond to a request for comment. Tehran long has insisted it does not seek nuclear weapons, though the West fears its program could allow it to build them.

Donald Trump, who campaigned on a promise to pull the U.S. from the Iran deal, has alternated tough talk with more conciliatory statements a strategy he says is aimed at keeping Iran guessing at the administration's intentions. Trump also has said he hopes Iran calls him and engages in negotiations.

But while Trump's approach of flattery and threats has become a hallmark of his foreign policy, the risks have only grown in dealing with Iran, where mistrust between Tehran and goes back four decades. While both sides say they don't seek war, many worry any miscalculation could spiral out of control. A Trump tweet Monday warning Iran would face its "official end" if it threatened the U.S. drew sharp rebuke from Iranian on Twitter, who used the hashtag #NeverThreatenAnIranian.

In Iran, it remains unclear what powers Rouhani seeks. In Iran's 1980s war with Iraq, a wartime supreme council was able to bypass other branches to make decisions regarding the economy and the war.

"Today, we need such powers," Rouhani said, according to He added that country "is united that we should resist the U.S. and the sanctions." Meanwhile, former U.S. told an audience in the on Monday night that "needs to engage more in the world and intervene militarily less." While "Iran's behavior must change," he urged the U.S. not to engage in unilateral action and that American "military must work to buy time for diplomats to work their magic.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)