School teacher held for hailing Pakistan over terror attack

A woman of a private school in has been arrested for allegedly hailing in the backdrop of the terror attack in that left 40 CRPF personnel dead, police said Sunday.

Jilekha Bi of the school at Shivapura in Belagavi was arrested Saturday night after she posted a message on saying " Ki Jay Ho", they said.

She is the second person to be arrested in the state over similar comments on the Thursday's suicide bomb attack in A Kashmiri student studying in a city college was arrested Saturday for hailing the Jaish terrorist in a

The teacher, a native of Belagavi, was produced in a local court Sunday and remanded in judicial custody, police said.

Her post triggered public outrage and some youth gathered near her house, pelted it with stones and allegedly tried to set it afire, they added.

Soon, police reached the spot, arrested the woman and the protestors.

Earlier Saturday, police arrested 23-year-old of district.

He had allegedly put up a screenshot of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist and the bodies of the slain soldiers as his display picture on WhatsApp and praised him.

Besides the two, police have also registered a case against another Kashmiri youth -- -- for posting remarks on allegedly describing the terror attack as "The real surgical attack".

Following the complaint, deleted his account.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in when the Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying explosives into their bus in district.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)