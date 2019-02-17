Govt eases green clearance norms for captive power plants

The Centre has exempted industries like steel, and from mandatory prior clearance for setting up a new or expanding the existing captive power plant employing recovery boilers (WHRB) without using any auxiliary fuel.

The exemption to industries having potential for heat recovery has been given to promote conservation and reduce green house gas emissions, according to an order.

This exemption was so far given to thermal power plants using boilers without any auxiliary fuel.

Prior clearance will not be required for setting up of new or expansion of captive power plants employing WHRB without using any auxiliary fuel, in the existing plants, integrated plants, metallurgical industries and other industries having potential for heat recovery, the order said.

The objective was to promote conservation, reduce green house emissions and, in larger interest of the including climate change, it added.

The has amended the norms and issued a fresh order following several representations from the industry, according to the order.

