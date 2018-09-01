JUST IN
75,000 fishermen keep off sea, flay rise in fuel prices

Press Trust of India  |  Rameswaram (TN) 

About 75,000 fishermen from some coastal districts of Tamil Nadu did not put to sea today to condemn the rise in price of diesel, a fishermen association representative said.

Speaking to reporters here, president of Tamil Nadu Coastal Mechanised Boats Fishermen Association P Sesuraj said it's time diesel and petrol were brought under the goods and services tax as that would bring down the price of the fuel.

Also, he said fishing activities have been less over the last one month as the fishermen could not afford to buy fuel for their boats.

The spiralling price has affected the livelihood of the fishermen, he added.

