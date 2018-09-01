75,000 fishermen keep off sea, flay rise in fuel prices

About 75,000 fishermen from some coastal districts of did not put to sea today to condemn the rise in price of diesel, a fishermen association representative said.

Speaking to reporters here, of Coastal Mechanised Boats Fishermen Association P Sesuraj said it's time diesel and petrol were brought under the goods and services tax as that would bring down the price of the fuel.

Also, he said fishing activities have been less over the last one month as the fishermen could not afford to buy fuel for their boats.

The spiralling price has affected the livelihood of the fishermen, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)