JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

CYSS, AISA release joint manifesto for Sept 12 DUSU polls

India Blue in Duleep Trophy final
Business Standard

Angered by teasing, minor kills a friend

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Angered by constant teasing, a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death by his minor friend in Dharavi in Central Mumbai Saturday, police said.

The incident happened this afternoon in front of Vaibhav building on Dharavi main road.

Rais Sayyad Khan alias Chuha was allegedly stabbed to death by a 17-year-old youth, his friend, a police official said.

Khan was reportedly teasing the minor over some issue for the last two days which led to the killing, as per the preliminary probe.

The accused was held by police and he is being questioned, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, September 01 2018. 21:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements