Angered by teasing, minor kills a friend

Angered by constant teasing, a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death by his minor friend in in Central Saturday, police said.

The incident happened this afternoon in front of on main road.

Rais Sayyad Khan alias Chuha was allegedly stabbed to death by a 17-year-old youth, his friend, a said.

Khan was reportedly teasing the minor over some issue for the last two days which led to the killing, as per the preliminary probe.

The accused was held by police and he is being questioned, the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)