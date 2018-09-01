JUST IN
35 pc pay revision for TL electricity board employees

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday announced 35 per cent pay revision for electricity Board employees.

Rao, who addressed a gathering of the employees, appreciated their services towards addressing the problems in the power sector.

Recalling that some people had predicted tough times for Telangana on the power front after it came into existence, he said the first victory for the state came in the power sector.

First Published: Sat, September 01 2018. 21:15 IST

