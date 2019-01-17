8 maintenance staff of Eastern Railway injured

Eight maintenance staff of Eastern Railway were injured due to electrocution while working at carshed Thursday, an said.

The eight persons, belonging to the Track Rolling Stock (TRS) department at carshed in district, were conscious and were treated at a local hospital there, ER spokesman said.

Stating that the injuries were apparently not of serious nature, Chakraborty said that the eight persons were being brought to B R Singh Hospital, the main medical facility of Eastern Railway.

The eight TRS staff were electrocuted at around 1.30 pm, when they were working inside the carshed, where empty rakes are parked and maintenance work is done, near station, 73 km from station here, he said.

The cause of the accident is being looked into, he said.

