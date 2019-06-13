801 workers died cleaning sewers in country since 1993: Central panel chief

As many as 801 sanitation workers have died while cleaning sewers in the country since 1993, said Manhar Valjibhai Zala, chairperson, (NCSK), here Thursday.

On a six-day tour of Himachal Pradesh, Zala said various states had been told to provide to safai karamcharis for the cleaning of sewers.

The NCSK said though manual scavenging had been stopped in many states, including Himachal Pradesh, 34,859 manual scavengers still existed in other states, including and

These states had been instructed to rehabilitate manual scavengers after switching over to mechanised cleaning of sewers, he added.

Zala said he held a meeting with Secretary BK Agarwal and other state officials regarding the condition of safai karamcharis in the hill state.

"I have come to know that 622 posts of safai karamchari are vacant in the state against the sanctioned strength of 1,365. I have directed the Secretary to fill the vacant posts at the earliest," he added.

Zala also instructed the to constitute a state safai

The NCSK asked the state to provide sucking and jetting machines to the municipal committees for the cleaning of septic tanks.

He also directed to ensure the door-to-door garbage collection throughout the state.

BK Agarwal apprised Zala of safety gears being provided to safai karamcharis.

The directed the labour department to check the irregularities, if any, on the part of outsourcing agencies regarding wages and other financial benefits given to safai karmacharis.

He directed to provide good-quality bags to them for carrying liquid waste.

