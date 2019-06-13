Hurriyat Conference asks PMs of India and Pakistan to resume talks

-
ALSO READ
Govt clears India-Kyrgyzstan MoU on legal metrology
Modi embarks on 2-day visit for SCO summit
No Indo-Pak bilateral meeting at SCO summit: MEA
With terror on agenda, Swaraj departs for SCO Foreign Ministers meet in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan visit will strengthen India's ties with SCO nations: Modi
-
Moderate Hurriyat Conference Thursday asked the prime ministers of India and Pakistan to use the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek to break the ice and resume engagement between the two countries.
"We reiterate that political engagement is the most effective way to move forward and end the painful bloodshed in Kashmir. We urge India-Pakistan leadership to break the ice at SCO and engage with each other," Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said after a meeting of the amalgam here.
He said the Hurriyat Conference is concerned and anguished over the continued bloodshed and killings across the Kashmir Valley.
"People of Kashmir are suffering the consequences of the conflict for decades now," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU