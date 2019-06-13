Tanker abandoned after coming under fire in Gulf of Oman: operator

A tanker came under fire in the Thursday but all crew were saved after abandoning ship and its cargo is intact, its Japanese operator shipping company said.

"It appears other ships also came under fire," company told reporters in Tokyo, confirming an earlier report from its management company about a "security incident" in the busy shipping waterway.

Our crew members made evasive manoeuvers but three hours later it was hit again.

The crew assessed that it was dangerous to stay on this ship, and they used lifeboats to escape," added Katada.

Meanwhile, Japan's Economy, Trade and told reporters: "A tanker carrying Japan-related goods was attacked. There were no injuries among the crew members. They got off the tanker. There were no Japanese members."



BSM Ship Management, based in Singapore, had earlier said in a statement that the 21 crew of the Kokuka Courageous had been rescued, with one receiving first aid for a minor injury.

"The Kokuka Courageous remains in the area and is not in any danger of sinking. The cargo of is intact," BSM said.

