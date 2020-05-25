JUST IN
87 COVID-19 patients in Nainital came by same special train

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

Eighty-seven of the total 117 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nainital over the last two days are passengers of the same 'Shramik Special' train that reached Haridwar from Mumbai last week, the state health department said on Monday.

Fifty-five passengers of the train tested positive for the disease on Saturday and 32 on Sunday,it said.

They came by the special train from Mumbai to Haridwar on May 20 and left in buses for Haldwani in Nainital district, he said, adding that some passengers also went to other districts.

Nainital district alone accounts for 117 of the total 317 COVID-19 cases reported from Uttarakhand till Sunday night.

First Published: Mon, May 25 2020. 12:38 IST

