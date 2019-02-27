JUST IN
8th Delhi International Jazz Festival to begin from March 1

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Top jazz artistes from across the world will converge in the capital to participate in the 8th Delhi International Jazz Festival that begins on Friday.

The three-day festival, organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relation (ICCR), will be held at Nehru Park in Chanakyapuri.

This year the festival line-up features artistes from 12 countries including Germany, Mauritious, Israel, Korea, Morocco, Spain, Thailand, Syria, Tunisia, Kazakhstan, Austria and India, who promise to offer the best of contemporary jazz from all over the world.

"Festivals like these help in understanding cultures of other countries and also provide an opportunity to our own people to interact with world class performers," Padmaja, Deputy General, ICCR said in a statement.

The bands will also perform in 22 other cities across the length and breadth of India, including Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Goa, Chennai, Bhopal and Lucknow.

The festival will come to a close on March 3.

