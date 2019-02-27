PM must suspend all his political activities till missing pilot returns safely: Omar

Wednesday said should suspend all his political activities till the missing returns home safely.

India Wednesday said the went missing after the IAF foiled Air Force's attack on military installations in claims the is its custody.

"PM Modi must suspend his political activities until #WingCommanderAbhinandan is returned safely. It can't be business as usual with him crisscrossing the country at taxpayer expense making political speeches while our pilot is a Pakistani captive," Abdullah said in a series of tweets.

The former also appealed to to treat the pilot well.

"In the meantime, Pakistan please treat him as you would have us treat one of your men in uniform should he be unfortunate enough to be captured on this side of the border," he said.

"Thoughts with the family, friends & colleagues of #WingCommanderAbhinandan. Prayers for his early & safe return home to all those eagerly waiting for him," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)