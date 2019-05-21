9 held for selling drugs meant for defence, ESIC hospitals

The police in claimed to have busted an inter-state racket of illegal sale of medicines meant for defence and ESIC hospitals and arrested nine people, an said on Tuesday.

The accused allegedly procured an anti-diabetic medicine, Galvus 50 mg manufactured by company, for sale in the by erasing its stamp mentioning 'for defence' and 'not for sale', Police said in a release.

The drug stock was exclusively meant for supply in defence and Corporation (ESIC)-run hospitals, the police said.

The investigation revealed that the medicine was procured from Pune, and Mumbai in and from other others place like (Punjab), Jammu, Delhi, Agra, (Uttar Pradesh), (Madhya Pradesh) and (Bihar), he said.

After erasing the declaration of 'defence supply' and 'not for sale' from the drug strips with special chemicals, they were allegedly sold with fake bills to the Medlife online pharmacy company, he said.

The police got a tip-off after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials recently found the drug stock lying at the online pharmacy's unit in Taloja area of the neighbouring Raigad district, he said.

Those arrested were identified as (36), (29), (42), all from a drug distribution unit in Navi Mumbai, Nirajkumar Singh (26) from a pharmacy in Pune, (49) and (30) from Delhi, Harprasad Gupta (47) and Shivam Gupta (26) from and (30) from Jammu.

They were booked under Indian Penal Code sections for cheating and forgery, and provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, the police said.

A probe was on and some more arrests were likely in the case, Deputy of Police (Crime) said.

