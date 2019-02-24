Hijacking threat: Navi Mumbai police register case

The Mumbai police in has registered an offence against the unidentified caller who had threatened to hijack an aircraft and take it to

The call had been made to a Mumbai-based call centre which provides service to the national carrier Friday night.

"We have registered a case at under IPC sections 505 (public mischief) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication)," said Deputy Commissioner of

"We are probing the case with the help of Cyber Cell," he added.

Following the threat call, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai was put on high alert and the security there was beefed up.

Though it was classified as a non-specific threat, Air India took it seriously in view of the situation in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack.

The Saturday issued directives to all airlines and airport authorities to adopt "enhanced security measures" such as stricter checking of vehicles entering parking areas and enhanced screening of passengers, staff and visitors.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)