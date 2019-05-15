NetBiz Joins Wellness Fest to Lead the Way for a Happier Navi Mumbai

/ -- After having bagged the 7th rank on the list of cleanest cities in India, is slowly on its way to earn a spot on the coveted list of happiest cities as well. To make this vision a reality, the citizens of came together to participate in Wellness Fest - a city-wide monthly event that provides experiential sessions on well-being, including methods of relaxation for inner peace.

The initiative is undertaken by the dedicated team of the - a global non-profit organization whose trainers use relaxation and meditation techniques to help develop holistically educated communities. Brighter Minds, an organization that caters to discovering the unlimited potential of children's minds using and spiritual values of positivity, joined hands with the to make Wellness Fest a roaring success.

NetBiz Systems Pvt. Ltd., a 360-degree digital performance-driven agency that provides marketing and content solutions, recognised the potential of Wellness Fest as an opportunity to give back to the community. Coming aboard the initiative as the digital and creative partner, NetBiz took on the responsibility of creating content and generating buzz for the one-of-a-kind event. From curating information about the highlights of the fest to designing different formats of content across social media, NetBiz sought to spread awareness about the Wellness Fest through its digital platforms. This was to ensure that maximum number of people attend the fest and feel the impact its sessions can have, as they take their first steps towards health and happiness.

The first edition of the Wellness Fest, which was conducted from 5th to 7th April 2019, saw a footfall of over 8,000 people. The fest is scheduled to become year-long event that will be organised for 3 days every month, and it promises to attract eager participants, looking forward to stimulating sessions of karayobics, yoga, meditation, talks on health and nutrition, brain exercises and much more.

NetBiz is a 360-degree data-driven performance marketing agency that provides integrated marketing built on robust brand planning and creative ideas. The agency has been transforming brands since 2003.

