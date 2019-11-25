9 killed, 15 injured as bus collides with truck in UP's Banda

Nine people were killed while 15 more were injured in a collision between a public bus and a truck in the Tindwari police station area here on Monday afternoon, police said.

The accident took place near the Saimiri turn, SP Ganesh Prasad Saha said.

Altogether there were 50 passengers on the bus which was on its way to Fatehpur from Banda, the SP said, adding that the identity of the victims was being ascertained.

Senior officials have rushed to the scene of the accident.

