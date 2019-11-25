7 died, 20 injured in two separate accidents in Assam

Seven persons died and twenty others were injured in two separate road accidents in Assam's Tinsukia and Hailakandi districts on Monday, police said.

In the first incident, a passenger van collided head- on with a speeding coal-laden truck at Pawai in Tinsukia, early this morning, they said.

"Four persons including the driver of the van, died on the spot and eight others were injured," a police officer said.

The deceased were identified as Bisu Das (driver), Jairam Sah, Jaleswar Giri and Urmila Devi.

The injured were admitted to the Margherita Civil Hospital and later, shifted to a private hospital in Dibrugarh, he said.

The driver of the truck fled the area after the accident and a search operation has been initiated to apprehend him, police said.

In the second incident, a speeding vehicle carrying 15 passengers turned turtle and skidded off the road at Bhaicherra area in Hailakandi district.

"Three persons were killed on the spot," police said.

The deceased have been identified as Habib Ali, Sabul Hussain and Laldobi Mizo.

Twelve others were injured and three of them have been admitted to the Silchar Medical College Hospital, police said.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condoled the deaths and directed officials of both the district administrations to provide help to the injured, an official spokesperson said.

