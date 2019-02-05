90 per cent police personnel work for over eight hours a day: Govt

Nearly 90 per cent of the personnel posted at stations across the country worked for over eight hours a day, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a question, of State for Home told the Lok Sabha that this information came following a study conducted by the (ASCI), and sponsored by the Bureau of Research Development in August, 2014.

"Nearly 90 per cent of police station staff, across the states and across various police stations, presently work for more than eight hours a day," the said.

He added that a copy of the study report was sent to the of police (DGPs) of all the states and Union territories for appropriate action.

