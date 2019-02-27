92% of J'khand's unorganised sector workers to benefit from

Ninety-two per cent of the workers in the unorganized sector of will benefit from the Pradhan Mantri Shramyogi Yojana Mandhan (PMSYM), which is set to be launched on March 5 across the country by Narendra Modi, said Wednesday.

The PMSYM would provide unorganised workers with an assured monthly pension of Rs 3,000 after 60 years of age.

"State-level programmes will be held in Godda and Namkum in district when the will inaugurate the scheme across the country on March 5," Das said at a press conference here.

To avail the benefits of the scheme, the workers should be in the age group of 18-40 years and not have income exceeding Rs 15,000 per month.

Their monthly contribution would be between Rs 55 and Rs 200 per month and after regular payments of installments and on attaining 60 years, the beneficiaries would get Rs 3,000 pension per month, the said.

In the event of death of spouse, dependents would get 50 per cent of the pension per month, he said.

Camps would be organised to get the workers registered at every district headquarters, block level, urban units and gram panchayat, he said.

