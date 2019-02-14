AAP MLAs stage walkout from Punjab Assembly

legislators on Thursday staged a walk out from the after their calling attention notice on power purchase agreements was not allowed.

On the third day of the Punjab Budget session, MLA raised the issue of their calling attention notice on review of the power purchase agreements.

Members of the also sought to know the status of the calling attention notice on "bringing the on board to write to the for an apology on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre" in 1919.

When the refused to take up the calling attention notices, the MLAs led by of Opposition and stormed to the Well of the House and then staged a walk out after raising slogans.

Earlier, after the Zero Hour commenced, legislators sought to know from the why their adjournment motion on farmers' suicides was rejected.

Akali MLA told the that they had given a notice to an employee of the House for the motion and had received the receipt for the same.

However, Speaker pointed out that the employee they were talking about was not authorised to receive notice for motion, which led to noisy reaction from SAD-BJP members.

Former and senior Akali asked the Speaker whether he would suspend the employee for "misleading" them.

Speaker then read out the provision pertaining to the notice saying, "The notice of an adjournment motion shall be given in writing not less than two hours before the commencement of the sitting on the day on which the motion is proposed to be made to the "



However, Majithia alleged that the government was not allowing the opposition to raise the burning issues of farmers' suicides, unemployment and law and order situation in the state.

