AAP demands live telecast of Pb Assembly Budget Session

A delegation of the Aam Aadmi Party MLAs on Friday met the Punjab Assembly Speaker and urged him to allow live telecast of the proceedings of the forthcoming Budget Session.
The delegation was led by Leader of Opposition Harpal Cheema and MLA Aman Arora.
The Budget Session of the Punjab State Assembly will begin here from February 12.
The AAP leaders contended that a live telecast of assembly proceedings be allowed on the lines of the both Houses of Parliament and a number of state assemblies.
They said this will improve the functioning of elected representatives on the floor of the House.
"Since public money is involved in running the Assembly, hence people have a right to know as to how their elected representatives function and conduct themselves in the House. This would also help ensuring transparency and accountability in the functioning of the government machinery and the Opposition as well," Arora opined.
Arora further said that in recent times some members of the House indulged in using unparliamentary language and "when they will be under watch of millions of people as proceedings will be live, it will also improve their conduct and there will be less disruptions".
On the issues that the AAP will raise in the session, Arora said there are multiple issues pertaining to farmers, industry, besides unemployment.
He alleged that the Congress government has been in power for two years, but has failed on all fronts.
"Only tall claims and promises have been made, but there has been no concrete action on the ground. The state of schools and hospitals is bad," he said.
