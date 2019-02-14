Cong likely to go for alliance with CPI, CPI-M, JMM in Odisha

has negotiated with the state leadership of CPI, CPI(M) and JMM for seat sharing for the coming simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Odisha, party sources said Thursday.

The state party leadership has already completed several rounds of talks with like minded parties for an alliance, they said.

"Yes, we have been in touch with like minded parties for seat sharing for the next Lok Sabha and assembly elections," said when asked.

The state has 21 Lok Sabha seats and the assembly 147 seats.

Sources in said that the party could keep three Lok Sabha seats and 20 assembly seats for the alliance partners.

member Ramakrushna said Though we have not yet finalised the seat sharing arrangement with Congress, the party has proposed to field its candidates in 12 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats.

CPI sources said that the party may field its candidates in Aska and Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seats.

CPI(M) has also talked to the and sought at least one Lok Sabha seat, including Bhubaneswar and about seven assembly seats, sources in it said.

JMM) supremo during his recent visit to Baripada in district had said that the party will take a decision soon on possible alliance with in Odisha.

JMM sources said that the party has been asking for Lok Sabha seat and at least five assembly seats in Odisha.

The AICC screening committee, which is visiting the state to select candidates for the upcoming simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Odisha, was indicated that the party would need to keep some Lok Sabha and assmbly seats for the alliance partners, a senior Congress said.

