AAP to raise issue of shooting at Gandhi's effigy in Rajya Sabha

parliamentarian will raise the issue of shooting and torching of Mahatma Gandhi's effigy in last week, in

Singh, who has given a notice to raise the issue during the Zero Hour of the House, said Modi government's "silence" on the issue is "highly unfortunate".

The incident, on the Mahatma's death anniversary, happened in Aligarh, where suspected members used a toy to shoot at his effigy and torched it in an enactment of his assassination.

A video of the incident had gone viral on social media, generating widespread outrage.

"The incident exemplifying Talibani culture is highly condemnable but it's unfortunate that has maintained silence on it," Singh said.

registered a case and arrested five persons allegedly involved in the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)