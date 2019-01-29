AAPSU appeals to Rajya Sabha MP from Arunachal to oppose

The All Students Union (AAPSU) Tuesday appealed to Mukut Mithi, member from the state to express strong objections to the Citizenship Amendment Bill when it will be tabled in the by the BJP-led NDA government.

Mithi is a

In a letter to the lone MP of the state, the apex students body of the state urged him to pursue the concerns of the people of with other political parties and the Centre.

While drawing the attention of the MP towards the sensitive issue, the students union stressed on the urgent need to rollback the bill and ensures its rejection in the as it is "unconstitutional, anti-tribal and anti Northeast."



The union said the AAPSU under the aegis of the North East Students' Organization (NESO) along with the other constituent organizations have been rigorously protesting the Bill.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill, passed in the Lok Sabha on January 8, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to those Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Christians and Parsees who fled religious persecution in Bangladesh, and and entered before December 31, 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)