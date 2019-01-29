Installation of anti-pollution devices: NGT raps oil companies for failing to deposit 1 cr fine

The Tuesday rapped the companies for not depositing Rs 1 crore fine with the CPCB for their failure to install at fuel stations and warned that their directors would be sent to jail in case of non-compliance or delay.

The fine was slapped on firms Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Indian Corporation Limited.

Vapour is an instrument to capture displaced vapours that emerge from inside a vehicle's fuel tank when petrol or diesel is dispensed into it.

A bench headed by NGT Justice took exception that despite its September 28, 2018 direction, the order was yet to be complied.

It directed that cost imposed by the (CPCB) has to be deposited within one week.

"This is a matter of environment and you are playing with the lives of people. So we will also play with your lives. No harm in staying behind bars. The order was passed in September last year still you have not complied.

"Why do we even have this tribunal if orders are to be flouted by government officers itself?" the bench observed.

The NGT directed the oil companies to deposit the damages and file a compliance affidavit within two weeks.

"File something which is genuine and not fraudulent. For every delay someone is responsible so either deduct it from salaries or director's assets.

"If compliance is done by the next date then no jail. Two weeks time is granted. Either comply or ask directors to appear and be ready to go to jail," it said.

The matter is posted for next hearing on February 15.

The tribunal had earlier directed the oil companies -- Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd -- to install Stage-I and Stage-II by October 31 and asked the CPCB and the to issue directions and ensure that necessary steps are taken by all the concerned.

The tribunal was hearing the plea by and resident Vallari Sheel, who contended that at fuel stations contribute significantly to air pollution, and sought directions to stop release of volatile compounds during transfer of

The plea referred to a study conducted at various petrol pumps of which has found that the level of toxic fumes containing pollutants known as volatile organic compounds (benzene, toluene and xylene) was several thousand times higher than the permissible limits.

