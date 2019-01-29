Adityanath, ministers take dip in Sangam

Chief Minister and several state ministers took a holy dip at the Sangam here, following a unique cabinet meeting at the venue itself, officials said.

The ministers had travelled from capital for the cabinet meeting, held at the "integrated control and command centre" set up at the venue of the religious event where lakhs of people have congregated.

The cabinet approved the construction of a Ganga Expressway to better connect to western

The said it will be the longest expressway in the world.

Officials said almost all the ministers present at meeting took the holy dip.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)