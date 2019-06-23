Zambia's president collision course with mining giant

If mounting foreign debt, an anaemic currency and stagnating growth aren't enough, Edgar Lungu's move to break up Zambia's largest copper firm threatens an investor exodus and thousands of job losses.

Higher taxes on the sector were supposed to help with its debt problem, but Lungu has taken a hardline approach with international companies, accusing them of failing to pay taxes and threatening to expel them from the country.

"Government will not take kindly to any form of arm-twisting," he told a and

"Government's expectation is for investors to operate within the confines of the law -- failure to do so will result in government imposing sanctions and disengaging with the unwilling parties."



The latest rhetoric follows a series of fiery speeches by Lungu condemning London-based mining company, the in KCM, the country's largest holds a minority stake though a state-owned firm.

Lungu, 62, has pledged to dissolve KCM, threatening with "divorce" and saying "enough is enough" in the dispute over taxes -- winning cheers from his supporters.

Zambia's last month appointed a charged with selling off KCM's assets.

Companies from Turkey, Russia, India, and are all interested in buying the Vedenta unit, Lungu told this past week, adding that talks on a sale could be completed within one month.

says it hopes for a negotiated solution, but the dismissed its application to join the liquidation proceedings.

The company -- which employs 13,000 people in -- has denied all wrongdoing and accused the government of making "unfounded allegations" over unpaid taxes.

It says it is a loyal investor in the country, but that its business is unprofitable due to rising tax and

While his move against miners was ostensibly made to boost the economy, observers also point to political interests: wooing support in the mineral-rich Copperbelt region, where KCM's mines are located, could prove crucial to winning the next due in 2021.

Opposition has recently tapped into public anger at KCM's alleged failure to pay local contract workers and suppliers, thus putting Lungu under pressure.

"There is political motivation in the attitude to because the cries of the people were getting louder -- so the government ignorantly said they were liquidating the mine," said Charles Milupi, a of the (ADD) opposition party.

"They should have considered the livelihoods of the people who depend on KCM," said Milupi, a former at the company, adding that the dispute meant "investors are jittery to come to Zambia".

Analysts believe Vedanta, owned by Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal, could be replaced by a Chinese company.

"Private property rights look increasingly vulnerable as the government grapples with a sovereign debt crisis," said Nick Branson, with London-based

" Lungu's aggressive targeting of global commodity firms also hints at Zambia's increasing reliance on China, its largest bilateral creditor." Zambia is Africa's second copper producing country after

Copper provides 70 per cent of export earnings, and the nation's foreign debt has more than doubled since 2014.

Lungu seems determined to escalate the battle with Vedanta, but Chishimba Kambwili, who leads the party, told AFP that the government must change course.

"The government should immediately reverse the liquidation of It is either they appoint a receiver or embark on a rescue plan," he said.

