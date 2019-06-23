Diksha plays bogey free final round to finish Tied-13th

played her best round of the week with a three-under 69 to rise to Tied-13th from overnight Tied-25th at the Ladies Open.

Dagar, playing in her rookie year, is now eighth on the LET Order of Merit and second on the list.

In 10 starts, she has made nine cuts, won once, been in Top-5 twice and twice more in Top-20 including this week.

Diksha played her first three rounds in even par 72 each and ended the week at three-under 285.

India's other women stars -- Tvesa Malik (75) ended Tied-48th at four-over 292 and Astha Madan had a final round of 75 for a total of eight-over 296.

Thailand's amateur star has won the Ladies European Championship for the second time in three years. The 16-year-old finished with a five-under-par 67 on a weather-interrupted final day to win by five shots from

Thitikul's triumph at and Country Club two years ago aged 14 years, four months and three days made her the youngest known winner of a professional tournament.

She backed up that success with a phenomenal performance at the same venue, posting rounds of 69, 67, 63 (a course record) and 67 for a winning total of 266, 22-under-par.

At 16 years, four months and three days, the No 5 ranked amateur in the world is the youngest to win two Ladies titles and the most exciting prospect in women's since Lydia Ko, who had won four professional titles by the same age.

German rookie shot a final round of eight-under-par 64 and as Thitikul is still an amateur, she collected the winner's cheque for 45,000 euros, moving to second on the LET order of merit although she said that she would have preferred a trophy.

Germany's finished third, with Norwegians and tied for fourth place. Hannah Burke, and were joint sixth and tied for ninth with Chorphaka Jaengkit.

Thitikul's second win in the tournament will renew the question of when she will turn professional, but with her second LET title, she will once again qualify for the Evian Championship and the Women's British Open, which means that European fans will get to see her perform in next month's majors.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)