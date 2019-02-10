Accident involving UN armored vehicle kills four in Haiti

A traffic accident involving a armored vehicle killed four people and injured nine in on Saturday, according to police and the UN.

The vehicle of the Mission for Justice Support in (MINUJUSTH) lost the use of its brakes while driving in the capital and collided with a collective taxi -- known as a tap-tap -- according to witnesses.

An investigation is underway to determine the specific cause of the accident.

"Four tap-tap passengers were killed and several others were injured in the accident," told AFP.

Two policemen and a Haitian were among the wounded, Desrosiers said.

put the toll at four dead and nine wounded, among them a Haitian citizen and eight police.

"It is with profound sadness that the United Nations has learned of the deaths of four people as a result of a road accident involving a and a UN Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) that occurred tonight," it said in a statement.

-- which currently includes 995 police officers -- was deployed to in October 2017 to succeed another UN mission created in 2004 following the ouster of

The mission's mandate is scheduled to end in October 2019.

