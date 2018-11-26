Accused in 2002 Akshardham temple attack in Gujarat arrested

Police Monday arrested n accused in the 2002 terror attack case, moments after he alighted from a flight here.

was nabbed by the Crime Branch from Ahmedabad airport, soon after his arrival from in Saudi Arabia, of Police Bhagrithsinh Gohil told

Two armed terrorists had attacked the in Gandhinagar, killing 30 people and injuring eight on September 24, 2002. The attack followed the Godhra riots in the same year.

"Shaikh lived in before he fled to in 2002 after the attack," the said, adding Shaikh had arranged funds for the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)