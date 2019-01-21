Actor Aditya Pancholi booked for "threatening" car mechanic

A non- has been registered against for allegedly abusing and threatening a car over the issue of bill payment, police said Monday.

The incident came to light when the 47-year-old car mechanic, Mosin Kadar Rajapkar, approached the station in western suburbs and lodged a complaint against the actor, an said.

According to the complaint, had given his for servicing and repairing to Rajapkar in March 2017.

Rajapkar gave a bill of Rs 2.82 lakh against the job done by him, the said.

The had been asking the 54-year-old to clear the bill, but the latter alleged ignored the demand, he said.

The used to ask for payment of the bill, but the abused him over the phone and personally, and also threatened him, said Ravindra Badgujar, of the station.

"On the complaint of the mechanic we have registered a non- against the actor and our probe is underway," he said.

The actor was not available for comment on allegations levelled by Rajapkar.

Non- refers to an offence in which the police have no authority to apprehend a person for crime on their own. Under this law, the police require a warrant to arrest an accused and a court's prior approval to begin investigation.

