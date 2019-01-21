Woman dies after falling from 3rd-floor apartment in Delhi, family alleges rape

A 20-year-old woman died under mysterious circumstances allegedly after falling from the third floor of a building in central Delhi's area, police said Monday.

The woman's relatives alleged that she was raped.

The police said, prima facie, it appears that the woman was suffering from depression and committed suicide. However, the exact cause of her death and whether she was raped will be known only after the post-mortem report is received, they said.

They said the woman used to live with her stepmother in the Ranikheda area of Narela.

On January 16, she attended a conference at Connaught Place in the morning but did not turn up for the evening session. Following which, a missing complaint was registered, a senior police said.

The next day, officials of police station were informed about a woman lying unconscious near an apartment, following which they rushed the victim to where she died, the said.

The woman and her boyfriend had gone to the house of his relative in the area in the evening, the police said.

"We have registered a case under IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) at station. The case is under investigation," a senior police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)