Adani Power to acquire GMR Chhattisgarh Energy

Power Tuesday said it will acquire Energy Ltd (GCEL) as the consortium of lenders has approved its resolution plan.

The consortium of lenders, led by Axis Bank, to Energy Ltd (GCEL), has issued a Letter of Intent dated June 24, 2019, approving Power's (APL) resolution plan to acquire controlling equity stake and restructure debt in GCEL, Power said in a regulatory filing.

"Post the transaction, Limited shall hold 100 per cent equity stake in GCEL. Of this, 52.38 per cent stake is to be acquired from the lenders, and the balance 47.62 per cent is to be acquired from the GMR Group," it said.

GCEL owns an operational 1.370 megawatt (MW) supercritical thermal power plant in Raikheda, district, The plant consists of 2 units of 685 MW each, commissioned in June 2015 and April 2016 respectively.

"Successful acquisition of GCEL and (KWPCL) will consolidate APL's position as India's with combined thermal power capacity of 12,410 MW. Further, this reaffirms APL's credentials in development and operation of greenfield projects, and also successfully turning around brown-field acquisitions," it added.

