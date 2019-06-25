15 members of Kapil Sangwan gang arrested with firearms

Fifteen members of gang were arrested with firearms in outer Delhi's Goyala Dairy area, police said Tuesday.

Based on a tip-off, police on Monday conducted a raid at a house in Najafgarh where the accused had gathered for a party to celebrate the release of their from jail, of said.

"After we got the tip-off, four police teams were formed which raided the premises at Goyala Dairy. Total 15 people with firearms were apprehended," he said.

Around 50-60 people were present in the house when the raid was conducted, Singla said.

In the operation, one sustained a on his left hand, police said.

Those arrested were identified as Vineet (28), Vasudev (23), Sachin (22), Rahul (25), Surender Kumar (22), Chirag (22), Paramjeet (35), Pradeep Sehrawat (22), Abhishek (23) Naveen (25), (26), Nishant Dagar (27), Rohit (23), Naveen (22) and Deepak (22), they said.

All the arrested persons were associates of Sangwan, who is a notorious criminal of Najafgarh area, Singla said.

Sangwan has several cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion registered against him in and He was in jail since 2016 and was released from on Monday, police said.

Nine pistols and 65 rounds were seized from their possession, police said, adding that 12, out of the 15 arrested persons have criminal records.

