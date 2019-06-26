Countries pledge $110 million for UN Palestinian agency

More than $110 million was raised Tuesday at a pledging conference to support the UN agency for UNRWA, which has been struggling since the slashed funding.

said the funding would allow the agency, which provides education and to Palestinians, to cover costs for the coming months and avoid a budget crisis.

Around 35 countries took part in the conference, mostly European and Arab nations, with the biggest contributions coming from the EU, and Britain.

The conference was held on the same day as unveiled the economic component of a long-awaited peace plan, at a workshop in boycotted by the

The US plan dangles the prospect of $50 billion of investment in the Palestinian territories and neighboring Arab countries over 10 years.

Last year, the cut all funding to UNRWA, arguing that it was flawed as pressed ahead with work on proposals for an Israeli-Palestinian solution.

US advisor in May told the that the agency should be dismantled and its services handed over to countries hosting the and NGOs.

Kraehenbuehl welcomed the pledge of $110 million, saying it was an "important amount" but said would be seeking more funding to cover its annual budget of USD 1.2 billion in September.

"We hope this allows us to bridge a lot of the needs that we have in the next three to four months," he told reporters.

There were no announcements of new contributions from Gulf countries, but the stressed there were strong expressions of support for the agency's work.

Last year, UNRWA relied on extra money from member states and internal savings to cover a $446 million budgetary hole. This year it unveiled a budget of $1.2 billion, unchanged from 2018.

Founded in 1949, UNRWA runs schools and provides health care for some five million in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, the West Bank, and the

and the do not like the fact that Palestinian refugees can pass on status to their children and want to reduce the number of people receiving aid from UNRWA. The say this violates their rights.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)