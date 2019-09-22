Additional Tahasildar arrested for stalking & harassing woman

An Additional Tahasildar was arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing a woman officer in Odisha's Sambalpur district, police said on Sunday.

Additional Tahasildar of Rengali, P K Behera (49) was arrested on Saturday on the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman, also an Additional Tahasildar, Sambalpur Superintendent of Police, Kanwar Vishal Singh said.

The accused, a native of village Saloni in Deogarh district, had been following the woman officer since May this year, police said adding he was also regularly sending improper messages to her mobile phone.

Behera allegedly entered into the rented house of the woman located in the city here on Friday evening when she was alone and used vulgar language, they said.

The woman lodged a complaint at the Dhanupali police station in this regard on Friday.

Behera was arrested on Saturday after preliminary investigation, the SP said.

