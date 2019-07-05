Aditi opens with two-under 70 in Thornberry Classic

Aditi Ashok shot two-under 70 but was still way back at Tied-69th position as the first round of the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic saw some low scores.

China's Yu Liu tied the course record with a 10-under 62 for a one-shot lead.

Aditi birdied second, seventh, ninth and 13th, but dropped shots on first and 17th for a day's work of two-under 70.

Last week Aditi was T-18th at Arkansas and that has been her best finish this season.

The 23-year-old Liu's 62 is the lowest round of her LPGA Tour career and her previous best was a 63 in the second round of the 2018 Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic.

Liu is in her second season on the LPGA Tour and a tie for second at the Bank of Hope Founders Cup is her best finish of her LPGA Tour career. Liu had a one-shot lead over Jeongeun Lee and Yealimi Noh, who only got into the tournament through Monday qualifying.

Sung Hyun Park, who won last week in Arkansas to return to No. 1 in the world, opened with a 65.

The scores were low on a rain-softened course where nearly half the 140-player field shot in the 60s.

Sei Young Kim won the tournament last year at 31-under 257 for a nine-shot victory, so low scoring at Thornberry Creek is nothing new.

Liu started on No. 10 and shot a 30 on the back nine, including an eagle on the par-5 13th hole. She thought her score could have been lower, especially after failing to birdie two of the par 5s, including her last hole at No. 9.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)