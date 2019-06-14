Aditi Ashok starts with 71, lies T-33 in LPGA classic

saw all her scoring action in the five holes as she shot one-under 71 to lie tied-33rd after the first round of rain-delayed

Aditi shot a birdie, an eagle and two bogeys -- all coming within a span of five holes from 14th to the 18th after teeing off from the 10th at the She parred the rest of the holes, including the whole front nine of the course.

This week becomes significant as Aditi has made only four cuts in 11 starts on the LPGA this season with a best of T-30 at the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open in April.

She missed the cut at the year's first Major, the ANA Inspiration, but finished T-39 at the US Women's Open.

Next week she is due to play the third of the year, the Women's PGA Championships at the famed Hazeltine National next week.

With a rain-delay affecting the day's schedule and delaying the start by seven hours, and were in a share of the lead at 6-under 66 when the first round was suspended because of darkness on Thursday night.

Perry had eight birdies and two bogeys while Shin finished on the front nine, making three straight birdies from sixth to eighth.

Mariajo Uribe of Colombia, playing alongside Aditi, Ashok, had a hole-in-one on the 15th her sixth hole in a round of 67. She birdied the final two holes. Canadian also aced the 15th but she was four-under through six holes.

Top-ranked Jin Young Ko, Lizette Salas, Nasa Hataoka, and shot 68.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)