Aditi Ashok finds form, lies Tied-9th provisionally on LPGA

seemed headed for what could be her best round of the 2019 season as she was six-under through 16 holes in the second round of the Classic.

Aditi was one of the 28 players, who were unable to finish their second round on Friday, as the backlog from the first day -- when seven hours were lost to inclement weather -- delayed matters.

Aditi, who has had a less than modest season so far and only one top-10 finish, which came on the Ladies early this year in Abu Dhabi, was bogey free through the 16 holes she played.

She had earlier finished her first round in one-under 71. She is now seven-under with two holes from second round to play and is provisionally Tied-ninth.

Aditi birdied first, fourth, eighth, ninth, 12th and 16th. Two of her birdies came on par-5s and she has one more on 18th coming up.

Meanwhile opened a three-stroke lead after playing 30 holes on Friday.

Henderson completed an 8-under 64 in the rain-delayed first round and shot another 64 in the second round at

She finished play late Thursday with a hole-in-one on the 15th. Henderson birdied five of the final six holes in the second round to break the tournament 36-hole record she set in 2017 by two strokes.

The 21-year-old Henderson successfully defended her Championship title in April in for her eighth Tour victory.

was second at 13 under after rounds of 66 and 65. She played 31 holes Friday. shot 67-67 to reach 10 under, playing 29 holes Friday. Jenifer won the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur in April and the individual title last year.

was 9 under with a hole left when play was suspended because of darkness. Twenty-eight players were unable to finish.

