Adityanath lays foundation stones of 9 projects in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday laid the foundation of nine projects worth Rs 50.75 crore at the district women hospital in Gorakhpur.
"The state is playing lead role in improving the health services. There has been significant success in prevention of encephalitis, and in the coming time, it will be completely eliminated," he said.
He informed that next round of JE vaccination will start on February 25.
The chief minister said that there has been a wide expansion of facilities at the BRD Medical College, and a research centre on viral disease is being built.
Criticising the previous governments in the state, he said Uttar Pradesh inherited corruption from them.
"Uttar Pradesh inherited corruption from previous governments and the entire machinery of the system was affected. People became habitual of not working and no plan was completed on time," Adityanath claimed.
