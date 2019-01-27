Bodies of Australian scientist and sister found in Argentina

-
ALSO READ
In a 1st, UK's Sheffield University to teach about global threat of anti-microbial resistance
Landslides triggered by human activity on rise, study shows
Oxford University plans to open new college after 30-yr gap: Report
Space travel can alter brain: Study
Cambridge University opens gin rivalry with Oxford
-
Argentine authorities say they've found the remains of two missing sisters and have arrested the son of one of them.
The bodies of 63-year-old Pirhya Sarussi of Israel and 54-year-old Australian scientist Lily Pereg were found Saturday on a lot beside the home of Gilad Pereg near the city of Mendoza.
Prosecutor Claudia Rios confirmed the 36-year-old son of Sarussi was arrested, and said an autopsy would determine the cause of death.
The two women vanished about two weeks ago, and colleagues of Dr Pereg opened a GoFundMe page to raise money for a search.
The Sydney-based University of New England said Pereg was a microbial ecologist with a 25-year research experience in plant and soil microbiology.
She chaired the soil, microbiology and biodiversity subdivision of the European Geosciences Union.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU