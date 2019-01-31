JUST IN
Adityanath meets Bhagwat at Kumbh

Press Trust of India  |  Allahabad (UP) 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during a tour of the Kumbh Mela area here on Thursday.

Adityanath met Bhagwat at a local Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office for one and a half hours, sources said.

Adityanath then met Puri shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati and briefed him about the government's stand on the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The chief minister also met mahant Nritya Gopal Das of Ram Janmnabhoomi Nyas and Juna Akhada 'mahamandaleshwar' Swami Avdheshanand Giri.

First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 16:30 IST

