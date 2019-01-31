Adityanath meets Bhagwat at Kumbh

-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during a tour of the Kumbh Mela area here on Thursday.
Adityanath met Bhagwat at a local Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office for one and a half hours, sources said.
Adityanath then met Puri shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati and briefed him about the government's stand on the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.
The chief minister also met mahant Nritya Gopal Das of Ram Janmnabhoomi Nyas and Juna Akhada 'mahamandaleshwar' Swami Avdheshanand Giri.
