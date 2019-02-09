Advani enters finals of Senior Snooker National

Ace Indian cueist Pankaj Advani stormed into the finals of the Senior Snooker National with a 5-2 win over Kamal Chawla of Railways here Saturday.
Advani, who is a 21-time world billiards and snooker champion, sent Kamal packing 46-38, 08-95(73), 07-69(67), 114(98)-17, 54-19, 56-15, 71-38, while Laxman Rawat ousted Aditya Mehta with a similar 5-2 scoreline.
After clinching the first frame, Advani went 2-1 down and was facing a serious threat from Kamal's attacking snooker.
But the highly-experienced Advani had other plans as he went on a rampage to win the next four frames on the trot with the help of breaks including 67 and 98.
Advani will be vying for his 31st National title while this will be Laxman's maiden win should he overcome the favourite.
Scores:
Semi Finals:
Pankaj Advani beat Kamal Chawla :: 5-2 (46-38, 08-95(73), 07-69(67), 114(98)-17, 54-19, 56-15, 71-38)
Laxman Rawat beat Aditya Mehta :: 5-2 (14-68, 62-10, 81-24, 74-20, 100(84)-00, 48-77, 68-26).
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
