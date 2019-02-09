Advani enters finals of Senior Snooker National

Ace Indian cueist stormed into the finals of the Senior National with a 5-2 win over of Railways here Saturday.

Advani, who is a 21-time world and champion, sent Kamal packing 46-38, 08-95(73), 07-69(67), 114(98)-17, 54-19, 56-15, 71-38, while Laxman Rawat ousted Aditya Mehta with a similar 5-2 scoreline.

After clinching the first frame, went 2-1 down and was facing a serious threat from Kamal's attacking

But the highly-experienced had other plans as he went on a rampage to win the next four frames on the trot with the help of breaks including 67 and 98.

Advani will be vying for his 31st National title while this will be Laxman's maiden win should he overcome the favourite.

Scores:



Semi Finals:



Advani beat :: 5-2 (46-38, 08-95(73), 07-69(67), 114(98)-17, 54-19, 56-15, 71-38)Laxman Rawat beat Aditya Mehta :: 5-2 (14-68, 62-10, 81-24, 74-20, 100(84)-00, 48-77, 68-26).

