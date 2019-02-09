Thyrocare net slides to Rs 20.15 cr in Q3

Technologies Saturday said its consolidated net profit slipped slightly to Rs 20.15 crore in the third quarter ended December 31.

The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 21.47 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, it said in a BSE statement.

According to the statement, the company's total income rose to Rs 99.63 crore in the quarter up from Rs 87.54 crore a year ago.

