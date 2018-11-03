Star West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell ruled out of T20 series

Star all-rounder was on Saturday ruled out of the three-match T20 series against India, dealing a big blow to the visitors on the eve of the opening game at the here.

chief selector confirmed Russell's unavailability for the series but did not give the details of his

" and are injured at this time. will miss both the remainder of the tour and the tour as he recovers from his We wish the team every success on a challenging assignment in India," Browne said in a statement.

On Thursday, spinner pulled-out of the remainder of the tour with a shoulder The team is already without the services of and though the likes of and are here.

The 30-year-old Russell last featured in the representing Nangarhar Leopards on October 9 but was not named in the ODI squad with the Windies ruling him out due to injury.

"With the T20 two years away the process of rebuilding a squad to be a competitive unit for the tournament is critical at this stage. The introduction of young talent at this time gives the coaching staff some lead time to help them develop their skills and for the team to develop into a very competitive unit.

"The team retains some experienced players who will work alongside the younger group which is very important for their development. The journey will begin without some of our stalwarts noticeably Chris Gayle, and Samuel Badree," Browne added.

were hammered in the two-Test series before they lost the five-match series 1-3.

