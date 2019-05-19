Afghan official: Roadside bomb kills 2 policemen

An Afghan says a gun battle between illegal armed groups has killed at least nine people in the northeastern province.

Jawad Hajri, a for the provincial governor, says seven others from the armed groups were also wounded in Saturday afternoon's gun battle in district.

Hajri added that one of the group leaders, who is on the police wanted list, was killed.

Separately, officials say a roadside bombing killed two police officers Saturday in the southern province.

Omar Zwak, the provincial governor's spokesman, added that two other policemen were wounded in the attack in the district.

No one immediately claimed the bombing.

insurgents are active in and control several districts in the province.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)