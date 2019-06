Afghanistan win toss, elect to bat against Pakistan

Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in their World Cup encounter here Saturday.

It's a must win game for Pakistan who have fielded an unchanged side from their New Zealand game.

Afghanistan made one change to their playing XI, bringing in Hamid Hassan in place of Dawlat Zadran.

Teams:



Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib(captain), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shinwari, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil, Rashid Khan, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman



Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed(captain), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)