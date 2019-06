Afghanistan win toss, opt to field against Bangladesh.

won the toss and elected to field against in their match here.

made two changes, bringing in Dawlat Zadran and Samiullah Shinwari in place of and

For Bangladesh, and made way for and

The toss was delayed by 10 minutes due to steady rainfall.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mustafizur Rahman



Afghanistan: (c), Samiullah Shinwari, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)